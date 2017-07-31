Murder arrest after Bangor woman's death
- 31 July 2017
- From the section North West Wales
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Bangor.
Emergency services were called to Trem y Garnedd shortly after 09:00 BST on Monday.
The woman was found seriously injured and was taken to hospital where she later died.
The man, believed to have left the property earlier the same morning, was arrested in Felinheli. Police are not looking for anyone else.
Specialist officers are supporting the woman's family.