Holyhead missing girl, 5, found as father hands himself in

Image copyright North Wales Police

A father who disappeared with his five-year-old daughter has handed himself in to police after returning from Ireland with the youngster.

North Wales Police launched a search for Brian Owens, 26, from Holyhead, Anglesey, after he failed to turn up for sentencing at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Police said the girl and her father returned from Ireland on Monday evening.

He will appear in court on Tuesday.