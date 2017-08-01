'Whistleblowing' GP loses legal fight after MOD sacking

Image caption Dr Stephen Frost told the tribunal he had an "unblemished record" before he was sacked

A doctor who claimed he was sacked by the Ministry of Defence for whistleblowing has lost his legal battle.

Dr Stephen Frost was working at Weeton Army Barracks, near Blackpool, when he was dismissed in September 2013.

The 70-year-old, of Colwyn Bay, raised concerns an Army veteran may have been given the wrong dose of morphine.

The MOD had said he was dismissed for failing to tell the patient about the error.

The tribunal had heard Dr Frost, a locum GP employed by an agency, discovered a patient may have been given morphine sulphate six times the strength of his usual dose.

He had raised concerns with colleagues about the possibility of criminal activity.

Dr Frost had told the tribunal he had an "unblemished record" before he was sacked.

He claimed that after he was sacked, army officers libelled him in emails forwarded to Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, who were trying to decide whether to keep him on the register for retained GPs in the region.

Despite the e-mails, Dr Frost remained on the list.

Employment judge Pauline Feeney dismissed his claims following a tribunal in Manchester held between October 2016 and June 2017.

In the judgement she said: "The reasons for his treatment were entirely to do with the perceived failing and his status had no connection with any alleged whistleblowing."

Judge Feeney highlighted concerns about the sudden dismissal of Dr Frost by the MOD, saying the decision was "rushed".