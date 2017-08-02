Elizabeth Jordan murder inquiry: 'Wonderful mother' tribute

Image copyright Family Photo

A woman found dead in Gwynedd has been described as a "wonderful mother" by her children.

Police have been granted more time to question a 54-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Elizabeth Jordan, 53, known as Betty, in Bangor.

Mrs Jordan's son and daughter said her "kind and selfless nature was the character trait that everyone knew".

Police are appealing for help with sightings of a black Peugeot 207.

In a statement, Mrs Jordan's children said: "Nothing was ever too much for mum to help anyone in need and she always refused any gesture in return.

"She was truly loved by family, friends, work colleagues and all who had the pleasure and privilege of meeting her.

Image caption Forensics officers were at the scene on Monday

"We are so very proud to be able to call her our mother, best friend and biggest role model in our lives."

They added: "We also want to extend our sincere appreciation to the emergency services who attended the scene with such urgency and have treated us all with the utmost respects and courtesy in our time of need, for that no words can ever describe our gratitude for all involved."

On Tuesday, North Wales Police were granted an additional 36 hours detention by a special court in Caernarfon.

Det Chief Insp Kearney said: "I'd like to extend my thanks to the local community for the support they have shown Mrs Jordan's family and our investigation but I'd still like to hear from anyone else who can assist."

Officers are appealing for information on any suspicious activity in the Trem y Garnedd area on Monday morning.