Man dies in 70m Snowdon mountain Pyg track fall

A man has died after falling more than 70m on Snowdon.

His body was recovered by Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team volunteers after the incident on the Pyg track at about 18:30 BST on Monday.

He was taken from the cliff on a stretcher to Llyn Glaslyn lake before being carried off the mountain.

The man is the second person in three days to have died on the Snowdonia mountain range in Gwynedd after a man fell to his death on nearby Tryfan.