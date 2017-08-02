Man charged with Elizabeth Jordan murder in Bangor

Image copyright Family Photo

A man has been charged with the murder of a Gwynedd woman who died on Monday.

Elizabeth Mary Jordan, known as Betty, was found seriously injured at a property in Trem y Garnedd, Bangor, and later died in hospital.

The 54-year-old man will appear at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning, North Wales Police said.

Mrs Jordan's son and daughter said her "kind and selfless nature was the character trait that everyone knew".

In a statement, Mrs Jordan's children added: "Nothing was ever too much for mum to help anyone in need and she always refused any gesture in return.

"She was truly loved by family, friends, work colleagues and all who had the pleasure and privilege of meeting her."

DCI Brian Kearney said: "Despite an individual being charged with murder, the increased police presence in Maesgeirchen will continue for community reassurance and a point of contact for anyone to provide further information."