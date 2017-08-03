Man remanded over Elizabeth Jordan murder in Bangor
- 3 August 2017
- From the section North West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Gwynedd woman who died on Monday.
Elizabeth Mary Jordan, known as Betty, was found seriously injured at a property in Trem y Garnedd, Bangor, and later died in hospital.
The 53-year-old's estranged husband Paul Martin, 54, spoke to confirm his name, age and address during a short hearing at Caernarfon magistrates.
He was remanded and will appear before Mold Crown Court on Friday.