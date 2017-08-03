Man remanded over Elizabeth Jordan murder in Bangor

Image copyright Family Photo

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Gwynedd woman who died on Monday.

Elizabeth Mary Jordan, known as Betty, was found seriously injured at a property in Trem y Garnedd, Bangor, and later died in hospital.

The 53-year-old's estranged husband Paul Martin, 54, spoke to confirm his name, age and address during a short hearing at Caernarfon magistrates.

He was remanded and will appear before Mold Crown Court on Friday.