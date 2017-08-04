Dinas Mawddwy bridge reopens after safety fear closure

Image caption Dolybont footbridge links a number of footpaths in the area

A bridge that was closed two years ago because of safety fears has been replaced and is set to be officially reopened.

The closure of Dolybont footbridge, over the River Dyfi, in Dinas Mawddwy, Gwynedd, had led to fears about the impact on tourism in the area.

Councillor John Pughe said it was the "most used inland bridge" in Gwynedd with an average of 1,200 users a month.

"It's so important because it links so many other paths," he said.

Funding for the new bridge was provided by Gwynedd council, the community council and other agencies.

Mr Pughe said: "Tourism has become such an important part of the economy in rural areas and... you've got to make sure the infrastructure is here when they come."

A consultation on improving circular paths in the area will also be launched on Friday.