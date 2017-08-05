Man, 71, stuck in mud for eight hours in Pencaenewydd

An elderly man was stuck in mud for more than eight hours after getting trapped on a walk in Gwynedd.

The 71-year-old was walking on a remote footpath near Pencaenewydd on the Llyn Peninsula in Gwynedd on Friday when he became submerged in the mud.

But he was not spotted until about 20:40 BST when a passerby raised the alarm.

Aberglasyn mountain rescue team spent more than 30 minutes freeing him before he was taken to a nearby farmhouse.