RNLI rescue sailor at dinghy race across Menai Strait

A sailor had to be rescued by a lifeboat crew who also helped to right seven capsized sailing dinghies after a race was hit by strong winds.

It happened during an offshore dinghy race across the Menai Strait from Anglesey to Bangor pier on Sunday morning.

The RNLI said a crew from Beaumaris was launched at about 10:45 BST after the weather "deteriorated rapidly".

Rescuers said the event's own support boats had to help competitors.