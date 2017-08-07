Anglesey National Eisteddfod car park shuts due to rain
- 7 August 2017
- From the section North West Wales
The National Eisteddfod car park has been temporarily shut due to becoming waterlogged in bad weather.
People attending the festival at Anglesey on Monday are asked to take a park and ride bus to the Bodedern Maes from the Anglesey Show ground at Mona.
Organisers said it was a "temporary measure" to conserve the ground.
Diversions have been put in place.