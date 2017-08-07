Anglesey National Eisteddfod car park shuts due to rain

From the section

Image caption The car park is waterlogged following rain over the weekend

The National Eisteddfod car park has been temporarily shut due to becoming waterlogged in bad weather.

People attending the festival at Anglesey on Monday are asked to take a park and ride bus to the Bodedern Maes from the Anglesey Show ground at Mona.

Organisers said it was a "temporary measure" to conserve the ground.

Diversions have been put in place.