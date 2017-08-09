PC cleared over Penrhyndeudraeth pepper spray incident

Image copyright Google Image caption The trial of the one remaining officer is taking place at Caernarfon Crown Court

A North Wales Police officer on trial accused of perverting the course of justice has walked free from court after the case was thrown out.

PC Robin Humphreys and another officer were charged over a pepper spray being used on a handcuffed prisoner arrested in Penrhyndeudraeth, Gwynedd.

He and PC James Burns denied the charge at Caernarfon Crown Court.

PC Burns also denies common assault and two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and his trial continues.

Judge Huw Rees said there was insufficient evidence to prove PC Humphreys colluded with PC Burns by giving false statements about what happened during the incident on 10 April 2016.

The jury was directed to formally return a not guilty verdict and PC Humphreys left the court

PC Burns is expected to start giving evidence in his own defence later.

His trial continues.