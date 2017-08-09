Menai Bridge model made of £1 coins for Thomas Telford anniversary

Image copyright Joanna Robertson Image caption The bridge image was created in the shadow of the landmark

About 1,000 round £1 coins featuring the image of Menai Bridge have been fashioned into a model of the historic landmark on Anglesey.

The stunt at Prince's Pier, Menai Bridge, marked the 260th anniversary of the birth of builder, Thomas Telford.

The coins, most of which have been donated, will be banked to support plans to build a £1m community museum by local group, Menai Heritage.

The round £1 coins are being replaced by a new 12-sided version in October.