Llandudno Junction 110 homes plan decision deferred

Image caption Protestors made their views known at the site on Tuesday and outside the council offices on Wednesday

Controversial plans to build 110 new homes on fields in Conwy county have been deferred by councillors.

Officials had recommended the proposals on land between Llandudno Junction and Deganwy be given the go-ahead on Wednesday, despite 1,300 objections.

But councillors have requested further details before making a final decision, set for the next meeting in September.

Opponents include the National Trust which says the development would harm the setting of nearby Bodysgallen Hall.