Colwyn Bay attempted murder charge: Two in court

Two men have appeared in court accused of an attempted murder in Conwy county.

A 19-year-old from Colwyn Bay and a 27-year-old from Mochdre denied trying to kill Alex Dean Pattinson, 23, who suffered "serious injuries" in the incident.

The pair also denied an alternative charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, said to have happened in Colwyn Bay on 17 June, at Mold Crown Court on Thursday.

They will go on trial on 11 December.