Man, 44, dies after two-car Edern, Gwynedd, crash
- 12 August 2017
A 44-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police said a call was received at about 19:15 BST on Friday, alerting them to the crash at Lon Gerddi, Edern, Pwllheli.
The road was blocked following the incident with police warning of delays but has since reopened.
The man has not yet been named.