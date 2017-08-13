Biker airlifted to hospital after A470 Betws-Y-Coed crash

Image copyright Wales Air Ambulance Image caption The road was closed in both directions so the air ambulance could land

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Conwy county.

The incident happened on the A470 south of Betws-Y-Coed, between the A5 at Waterloo Bridge and the B5106 at Ponty Fawr Bridge, at 10:35 BST on Sunday.

The rider, in her 20s, was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor and is said to be in a stable condition.

The road was closed in both directions for two hours but has since reopened.