Rogue apostrophes in Colwyn Bay inscribed paving stones

People strolling along a recently reopened promenade in Conwy county have spotted grammatical errors inscribed in the paving stones.

Colwyn Bay seafront underwent a multi-million pound redevelopment, but slabs highlighting the town's history refer to the "1870's" and "1900's - 1950's".

There should not be any apostrophes.

A Conwy council spokesman said: "The information has been shared with the Waterfront Project Team, and they are looking into it."

Last week, a European flag etched into a paving slab on the promenade sparked accusations of EU propaganda.

A council spokesman said at the time that in accepting EU funds for the project, it had an obligation to acknowledge that fact.

