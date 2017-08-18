Woman trapped under car in Tesco car park Llandudno Junction

Image copyright Google

An woman has been injured after becoming trapped under a car outside a Tesco supermarket in Conwy county.

Emergency services were called to the store's car park at Llandudno Junction just after 12:00 BST.

Fire crews freed the woman from beneath the white Mitsubishi and she was airlifted to hospital in Stoke with serious leg injuries.

Police have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.