Snowdon summit tops Britain's most trodden list

Image copyright John S Turner/Geograph Image caption Wales' highest mountain made the top spot

Snowdon's summit has topped a list of most popular areas for walkers, cyclists and runners in Britain.

Ordnance Survey (OS) said 3,779 of the almost 400,000 routes downloaded by its subscribers in the past year passed through the peak.

The mountain's Pyg track and Pen y Pass also made the top 20, coming seventh and 12th respectively. Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons, Powys was number 11.

The Lake District and Peak District took 16 of the top 20 spots.

The national mapping agency compiled the list by dividing Britain into square kilometres and counting the number of downloaded routes that passed through each square.

Image copyright Phil Jolliff /Geograph Image caption Pen y Fan came 11th on OS's list

The top 20