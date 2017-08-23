North West Wales

A55 reopens after three-vehicle crash near Llangefni

Scene of the crash Image copyright David Jones

A section of the A55 has reopened following a crash involving three cars.

Emergency services were called to the westbound carriageway between Llangefni and Gwalchmai at about 16:45 BST on Wednesday.

Traffic heading towards Holyhead was affected while the wreckage was cleared.

No-one was seriously hurt and the road was shut for just over one hour.