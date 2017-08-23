A55 reopens after three-vehicle crash near Llangefni
- 23 August 2017
- From the section North West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A section of the A55 has reopened following a crash involving three cars.
Emergency services were called to the westbound carriageway between Llangefni and Gwalchmai at about 16:45 BST on Wednesday.
Traffic heading towards Holyhead was affected while the wreckage was cleared.
No-one was seriously hurt and the road was shut for just over one hour.