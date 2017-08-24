Four charged over Llanbedrog pub car park shooting death
- 24 August 2017
- From the section North West Wales
Four men have been charged with firearms offences after a fatal shooting in Gwynedd.
Peter Robert Colwell, 18, died after an incident in the car park of the Ship Inn at Llanbedrog, near Pwllheli, on 5 February.
Four men in their 20s were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, but those charges have since been dropped.
They will appear before magistrates on 31 August accused of firearms offences.