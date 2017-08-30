NHS worker banned for 105mph ride on A55 near Bangor

Image copyright Getty Images

An NHS worker has been banned from driving after being caught driving at speeds of 105mph on the A55 in Gwynedd.

Thomas Kent admitted breaking the 70mph speed in a hire car at Llandygai near Bangor on 20 May.

Kent, from London, was fined £807 and banned from driving for 35 days at Flintshire Magistrates' Court.

Magistrates said the consequences of the West Midlands NHS worker's speeding could have been "serious".

Kent, who said his speed was "stupid" and apologised for his actions, said he needed his licence for work and would have to "struggle on" during the ban.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.