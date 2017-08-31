Two witnesses sought after Bangor nightclub murder charge
Two potential witnesses are being sought after a man was charged with murdering a 27-year-old in Bangor.
Henry Ayabowei, known as Henry Esin, was found collapsed near a nightclub in Dean Street on 1 April. He was taken to hospital but died the next day.
A 26-year-old has appeared before Llandudno magistrates and was remanded in custody until a trial in October.
North Wales Police said two people's images were captured on CCTV who may be able to help with enquiries.