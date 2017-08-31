Two witnesses sought after Bangor nightclub murder charge

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Police think two people whose images were captured on CCTV may be able to help with enquiries

Two potential witnesses are being sought after a man was charged with murdering a 27-year-old in Bangor.

Henry Ayabowei, known as Henry Esin, was found collapsed near a nightclub in Dean Street on 1 April. He was taken to hospital but died the next day.

A 26-year-old has appeared before Llandudno magistrates and was remanded in custody until a trial in October.

North Wales Police said two people's images were captured on CCTV who may be able to help with enquiries.