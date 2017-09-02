Lifeboat named in memory of coxswain Robert Wright

Image copyright Andy Green / Green Sea Photography Image caption Pwllheli's D-class lifeboat was named after coxswain Robert Wright

A new lifeboat has been named in memory of a coxswain who died after he collapsed during a rescue operation.

Robert Wright had a suspected heart attack just after the Pwllheli all-weather lifeboat was called to aid a yacht in September 2015.

He had been a crew member since 1970 and coxswain at Pwllheli from 1992 until 2013.

The D-class lifeboat was formally named Robert J Wright during a ceremony after £48,000 was raised to fund it.

Mr Wright became an MBE in 2008 for his services to the RNLI and the community, and his father and grandfather both served before him.

The boat was named by Pwllheli resident Mary Jones who has spent a lifetime supporting the station.