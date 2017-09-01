Faulty tumble dryer 'likely cause' of Llanrwst fire deaths

Image caption Doug McTavish and Bernard Hender died in the fire at the flat in Llanrwst

A flat fire which killed two men in Conwy county was most likely caused by a fault in a tumble dryer, a coroner has concluded.

Bernard Hender, 19, and Doug McTavish, 39, died in the blaze above a funeral director's office in Llanrwst in October 2014.

The flat owner Garry Lloyd Jones survived the fire.

He told the inquest the dryer had been switched off when he went to bed, but woke to find "flames coming out of it".

Notices had previously been issued by Whirlpool telling customers to unplug Hotpoint, Creda and Indesit models manufactured between 2004 and 2015 after a potential fire risk was identified.

Fire investigator Paul Jenkinson said the fire had started "in or around the tumble dryer" but the exact cause of the ignition could not be established.

He ruled out other possible causes, including an iron which was plugged in a utility room.

Assistant coroner David Lewis said he found it "highly improbable that an iron or light fitting were the cause".

A statement from Whirpool extended its "profound condolences" to the families and friends of Mr Hender and Mr McTavish

"Safety is always our number one priority. We treat all incidents extremely seriously and we have a robust process that continuously reviews the safety of all our products," a spokesman said.

"We will carefully review and consider the coroner's findings in this case."