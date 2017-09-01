Body of male cyclist discovered in Gwynedd
1 September 2017
- From the section North West Wales
The body of a 56-year-old male cyclist has been discovered in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police said the body was found in the south of the county and the victim was "thought to have been involved in a cycling incident".
A force spokesman said there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.
His next of kin have been informed.