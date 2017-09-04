Llandudno Builder Street fatal fire probe launched

Image copyright Google Image caption The street has businesses and industrial units and is near the town's railway station

A person has died following a fire on an industrial street in Llandudno, Conwy county.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Builder Street just after 09:20 BST on Monday.

The casualty was airlifted to Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, and their next of kin have been informed.

An investigation is being carried out by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Health and Safety Executive.

The fire was brought under control by 10:55.