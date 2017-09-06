Caernarfon man jailed for 'thuggish' town attack

A man who knocked another man unconscious, breaking his jaw in two places in an "unprovoked" attack in Gwynedd has been jailed.

Dion Lloyd Gordon Jones, 23, of Caernarfon, was caught on CCTV punching the man in the town in December 2016.

Jones was due to face trial on a wounding charge on Wednesday but admitted an alternative charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Judge Niclas Parry jailed him for 21 months at Mold Crown Court.

The court heard the two were strangers and that Jones, who had taken alcohol and cocaine, could be seen on CCTV footage running around and smiling after the attack in Caernarfon Square.

Sentencing him, Judge Parry said the public in Caernarfon were "utterly fed up" by their town being tainted by repeated street violence.

He said Jones had convictions for 14 offences and once again was in court for "thuggish, loutish street violence".

Jones was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.