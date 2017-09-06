Police dealing with 'incident' at Caernarfon Airport
6 September 2017
North West Wales
Police are dealing with an "incident" at an airport in north Wales.
North Wales Police said officers were called to Caernarfon Airport in Gwynedd on Wednesday evening.
The ambulance and fire service have also been sent to the scene, but no further details are available at present.