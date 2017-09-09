Caernarfon Airport fatal plane crash pilot named locally

Image caption The wreckage of the light aircraft on the airfield

A pilot who was killed when his plane crashed in Gwynedd has been named locally as John Backhouse.

The 62-year-old, of Antrobus, Cheshire, died when the light aircraft hit the runway at Caernarfon Airport and burst into flames on Wednesday.

The businessman, a former trustee of charity, Kids In Need and Distress, was described by friends as a "lovely man".

North Wales Police has not formally identified the pilot but said his family had been informed.

The force, along with the Air Accident Investigation Branch, is investigating the crash.

It is understood Mr Backhouse had been flying his Piper PA-31 Navajo twin-engined aircraft from his private airstrip near Northwich to the Republic of Ireland.

It crashed at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday, after the airfield in Caernarfon had closed.

Image copyright Airteamimages.com Image caption John Backhouse's Piper Navajo - seen here parked on his grass airstrip in Cheshire - crashed on Wednesday

Mike Crabtree, a neighbour of Mr Backhouse, said he had been a proficient pilot who was "obsessed with flying".

Mr Crabtree said the businessman had been travelling to Dublin, where he had an office, at the time of the crash.

"It's very sad. All the neighbours are very shocked," he added.

Stephen Yip, the founder of Liverpool charity, Kids In Need and Distress, said he had been a "great asset, a supporter and a friend".

"He was a lovely man and I have fond memories of him. It's so sad for him to pass in this manner," he said.

"He loved flying and would tell amazing stories about where he'd been."