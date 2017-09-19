A brass band musician died after taking a bend at speed and hitting an oncoming car, an inquest has heard.

Guto Pugh, 21, was killed when his Citron C2 car crossed the road sideways on the A496 Bontddu to Barmouth road in Gwynedd in August, 2016.

Mr Pugh, from Pantperthog, was the leader of the Bangor University Brass Band, a member of Llanrug Band, and helped the Menai Bridge Band.

A conclusion of accidental death was recorded by the coroner.

North West Wales coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones told the hearing at Caernarfon on Tuesday that the only view he could form was that Mr Pugh went into the bend at a speed that was not safe.

The cornet player was a second-year student at Bangor University, and was described by fellow musicians as a "ray of sunshine".

Bangor University Band said their leader was a great loss "to the band, the university and the world".