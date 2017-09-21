Image copyright Facebook/North Wales Police Image caption Tate wrote: 'See who has the last laugh'

A wanted man, who posted Facebook messages to police saying "can't catch me", has been jailed for five months.

Martin Tate, 31, of Caernarfon, Gwynedd, admitted several offences including assault, before the town's magistrates' court.

North Wales Police had posted a reply to Tate's taunts saying "you can run but you can't hide".

After the court hearing, Det Con Dave Jones praised the public in helping to locate Tate.

"It's reassuring to know that together with our communities we'll ensure prolific offenders face justice," he said.