Image copyright Phil Hen Williams Image caption Moelfre inshore lifeboat 'Enfys'

Rescuers are trying to save a 75ft (22.9m) yacht in danger of sinking off the coast of Anglesey.

Lifeboat crews from Moelfre and Beaumaris were called in after it got into trouble near Moelfre on Saturday.

Nine people are onboard the privately owned boat, which is still taking on water.

Holyhead Coastguard said all passengers were safe and the boat was being towed to Beaumaris by lifeboat crews.