Image copyright RNLI Image caption Barmouth's new lifeboat will be named Craig Steadman in memory of the Holyhead crew member

Ceremonies to name two new Gwynedd lifeboats are taking place over the weekend.

On Saturday, Aberdovey's £214,000 B-class lifeboat was named Hugh Miles after the late son of Joan Miles, who left her estate to the RNLI.

On Sunday, Barmouth's new £48,000 D-class lifeboat will be named Craig Steadman in memory of a young Holyhead crew member who died.

Aberdovey's boathouse will also be rededicated after recent modifications.

Dave Williams, volunteer lifeboat operations manager at Aberdovey, said: "We look forward to welcoming representatives on behalf of the donors to Aberdovey so we can thank them in person for allowing us as volunteers to continue the RNLI's lifesaving work on the coast."

He said Ms Miles had requested part of her estate be used to fund the lifeboat to be stationed on the Welsh coast.

Image copyright RNLI/Nicholas Leach

Her son's pleasure before his death had been watching lifeboat launches and crew training at various lifeboat stations.

The parents of Mr Steadman, Sharon and Ray, will play a central role in Sunday's ceremony at Barmouth.

Their son was 28 when he died in a crash on the A55 near Llanfairpwll in August 2015.

Mrs Steadman said: "If anybody needed help in any way, Craig would be there. He had very large wings and sheltered many in need under them.

"Through this lifeboat, Craig will live on. He will continue to help people, as he always did in life."

The D-class lifeboat has been funded thanks to a joint effort by Holyhead and Barmouth RNLI lifeboat stations.