Seven people have been charged with fraud following a three-year investigation into a bus company.

North Wales Police confirmed the individuals face allegations in connection with the Gwynedd firm Express Motors, based in Penygroes.

The decision to proceed with the case was taken by the Crown Prosecution Service's Complex Case Unit.

They have been charged with offences including conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.

They will appear at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on 23 November.