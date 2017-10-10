North West Wales

Man denies murdering estranged wife Betty Jordan in Bangor

Elizabeth Jordan, known as Betty Image copyright Family Photo
Image caption Elizabeth Jordan, known as Betty, was found seriously injured and later died

A man has denied murdering his estranged wife at a property in Gwynedd.

Betty Jordan, 53, was found seriously injured in Trem y Garnedd, on the Maesgeirchen estate in Bangor, in July and later died in hospital.

Paul Martin Jordan, 54, appeared before Mold Crown Court on Tuesday to enter a not guilty plea.

He is due to go on trial at Caernarfon Crown Court on 15 January, 2018, with the hearing lasting one week.

