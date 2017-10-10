Man denies murdering estranged wife Betty Jordan in Bangor
- 10 October 2017
- From the section North West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has denied murdering his estranged wife at a property in Gwynedd.
Betty Jordan, 53, was found seriously injured in Trem y Garnedd, on the Maesgeirchen estate in Bangor, in July and later died in hospital.
Paul Martin Jordan, 54, appeared before Mold Crown Court on Tuesday to enter a not guilty plea.
He is due to go on trial at Caernarfon Crown Court on 15 January, 2018, with the hearing lasting one week.