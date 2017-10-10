Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Elizabeth Jordan, known as Betty, was found seriously injured and later died

A man has denied murdering his estranged wife at a property in Gwynedd.

Betty Jordan, 53, was found seriously injured in Trem y Garnedd, on the Maesgeirchen estate in Bangor, in July and later died in hospital.

Paul Martin Jordan, 54, appeared before Mold Crown Court on Tuesday to enter a not guilty plea.

He is due to go on trial at Caernarfon Crown Court on 15 January, 2018, with the hearing lasting one week.