Woman's body found at Blaenau Ffestiniog house fire
- 10 October 2017
- From the section North West Wales
A woman's body has been found following a fire at a house in Gwynedd.
Emergency services were called to the property in Blaenau Ffestiniog just after 20:30 BST on Monday.
Fire crews from Blaenau Ffestiniog and Porthmadog tackled the blaze for nearly three hours.
A North Wales fire service spokeswoman said: "Sadly the body of a lady has been discovered and an investigation between police and fire service is currently under way."