Colwyn Bay will be transformed into an outdoor gallery as part of a new international photography festival.

The Northern Eye International Photography Festival weekend in the Conwy county town will include 12 exhibitions and six guest speakers.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to ask speakers questions and have their own work critiqued.

The festival will run on Saturday and Sunday, with exhibitions displayed until 21 October.

Festival organiser, Paul Sampson, said it was "great for the area" and the art had already been "very well received".

While the festival will be centred at the Oriel Colwyn gallery, which is located inside Theatr Colwyn, the artwork will be spread throughout Colwyn Bay.

Including the gallery, there are eight different venues - with Aberystwyth also partnering on the event.

Photographer Brian David Stevens has spent months photographing Grenfell Tower since fire swept through the London building in June, and has created the exhibition entitled Grenfell Tower Fire.

Image copyright Brian David Stevens Image caption Photographs of Grenfell Tower after the fire will be exhibited in the festival

Mr Stevens said: "After it [the fire] happened, I went to the area every day and started taking photos. It built up from there. It's very difficult for people in the area to have to look at the tower everyday. Every time you look at it, it stops you in your tracks.

"I tried to photograph it through glass and reflections because it is shameful to look at and it was a shameful event."

Speakers include the former picture editor at The Guardian, Eamonn McCabe, and Amanda Jackson, whose work saw her shortlisted for Environmental Photographer of the Year in 2015.