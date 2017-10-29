Image copyright North Wales Police | BBC

A 16-year-old boy has died after taking a suspected drugs overdose at a Halloween rave in Conwy county.

The death has led North Wales Police to urge anyone who took drugs at the event at Gwytherin, near Llanrwst, to go to hospital if they feel unwell.

The focus is on pink ecstasy-type tablets with a Rolls Royce-type logo on one side and '200mg' on the other.

Organisers of the event where the teenager fell ill said they were "devastated by the tragic news".

The boy fell ill during the early hours of Sunday and died at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire.

Supt Gareth Evans said: "This is a truly tragic incident in which a young boy has lost his life."

Skip Twitter post by @NWPolice 1/3 - Following a festival in Gwytherin tonight we have received reports of medical emergencies relating to drug misuse, if you have ... — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) October 29, 2017 Report

Police said ambulance crews notified them at 01:11 GMT on Sunday that the un-named teenager had fallen ill at the music event, called HP Fest: Halloween Edition.

"The investigation is at an early stage, but I would urge anyone with information which could assist us to come forward," added Supt Evans.

Posting on the event's Facebook site on Sunday, organisers said: "We are devastated by the tragic news today.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the boy's family and friends at this time.

"We are supporting the police in the ongoing investigation. We urge anyone with any information to do the same."