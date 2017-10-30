Image copyright Family photo

A boy who died after taking a suspected drugs overdose at a Halloween rave in Conwy county has been named as Morgan Phillip Miller-Smith.

The 16-year-old died in the early hours of Sunday morning after falling ill at an event at Gwytherin, near Abergele.

Police believe he may have taken a pink ecstasy-type tablet with a Rolls Royce-type logo on one side.

North Wales Police has urged anyone who took drugs at the event to go to hospital if they feel unwell.

Supt Gareth Evans said: "This is a truly tragic incident in which a young boy has lost his life."

Image copyright North Wales Police | BBC Image caption Police issued an image of the pink ecstasy-type tablet

Mr Miller-Smith, from Conwy, died at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire on Sunday morning.

About 200 people attended the event at the barn in Gwytherin.

Owner Elin Williams said the event was "properly organised and fully licensed by Conwy council" and that Mr Miller-Smith was given immediate medical attention by the first aiders on site.