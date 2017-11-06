Image copyright Google

A woman jailed for her part in a fraud involving rogue builders targeting elderly people has been ordered to repay £31,000 by selling her home.

Caryn Wyn Owen, 52, from Bangor, Gwynedd, was jailed for 20 months for money laundering earlier this year.

Among the victims was the late Meinwen Parry, from Bangor, the grandmother of actor Jude Law, who paid out £60,916.

Owen was ordered to make the payment at a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act at Caernarfon Crown Court.

The court heard her total benefit had been £68,494.

The fraud involved people being given inflated bills for roofing and building work.

A second victim was a retired school caretaker from Penrhyn Bay, who lost £615,310 for substandard roofing work on his bungalow.

During Monday's hearing, Mark Williams, 34, from Llanrug, was ordered to pay £1,786 after receiving a 28-week suspended sentence for his part in the con which was said to have netted him £27,000.