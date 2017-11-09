Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Bob Llewellyn, who died following a road accident in Anglesey

Two men have pleaded guilty to causing the death of a cyclist by careless driving on Anglesey.

Robert Idris Llewellyn, 70, known as Bob, died at the scene of the crash involving a car and a van on the B5109, at Trefor, on April 5 last year.

Kevin Woods, 62, and Tomos Williams, 32, pleaded guilty to causing his death by careless driving at Mold Crown Court on Thursday.

They were released on bail awaiting sentencing later this month.

Williams, of Llanfwrog near Holyhead, was driving a Ford Transit van involved the incident, while Woods, of Llanrhwydrus, was driving a Skoda Octavia.

They both initially pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and the alternative charge of causing death by careless driving was accepted by the prosecution.

Shortly after his death, Mr Llewellyn's family said they were devastated by the loss of the "much loved father, grandfather and husband".

"He was full of life and a real character, courageous and funny and stubborn, too," they added.