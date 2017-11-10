Image caption Emma Baum was found with a least 20 injuries to her head

Three North Wales Police officers are to face misconduct proceedings over their dealings with a woman later murdered by her ex-boyfriend.

Emma Louise Baum was battered to death by David Davies at her home in Penygroes, Gwynedd, in July last year.

The proceedings follow an investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

It looked at the police response to calls on the day Ms Baum's body was found.

The police watchdog also examined contact police had concerning Ms Baum on three previous occasions.

A statement from the IPCC said that in the investigator's opinion, two officers have a case to answer for misconduct.

It is claimed they failed to respond appropriately when Ms Baum's mother contacted them directly on the morning of 17 July, 2016.

It added that another officer has a case to answer for misconduct for allegedly failing to comply with the force's domestic violence guidance.

The meetings are due to take place this month.

The IPCC investigation concluded in July 2017 and North Wales Police has agreed the three officers have a case to answer for misconduct.

Davies, 25, from Clynnog near Caernarfon, admitted murdering Ms Baum after a row over access to his child. He must serve at least 22 years in prison.

Ms Baum's family has asked that their privacy continues to be respected.