Image copyright Terry Westwood Image caption Victoria Pier in Colwyn Bay was built in 1900

Plans to dismantle and rebuild a grade II listed pier have been approved.

Victoria Pier in Colwyn Bay was built in 1900 and has hosted performers such as Morecambe and Wise, Harry Secombe and Elvis Costello.

The 117-year-old pier, which was closed in 2008, was the subject of a lengthy ownership battle before being bought by Conwy council.

The council has agreed to work with Colwyn Victoria Pier trust to fully restore the pier if funds can be found.

The pier partially collapsed into the sea off the Conwy coast and suffered more damage during Storm Doris in February.

Before the pier can be fully restored, the council have set out plans to rebuild a shortened version of it.

Image copyright Steven Thomas/Roby Aerial Image caption A drone image reveals the damage at low tide

Image copyright Terry Westwood Image caption Victoria Pier was closed in 2008

Conwy council leader Gareth Jones said: "Permissions are now in place to take us to the next steps, to remove the dangerous structure, retain the heritage elements and improve the waterfront to match the rest of the area.

"The reconstructed truncated pier won't be the same, but it will be a tourist asset in its own right.

"I believe it's important to the community that we proceed as soon as possible."