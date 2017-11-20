Image copyright Sotheby's Image caption Detail from Don Ortiz de Zuniga by Murillo

A painting which has hung in a Welsh castle for 150 years and was long thought to be a copy has been reclassified as a lost masterpiece.

The 17th Century portrait shows a Spanish writer and has been verified as an original work by Spanish artist Bartolome Esteban Murillo.

It has been on public display at Penrhyn Castle, Bangor, which is run by the National Trust.

The painting is currently part of a Murillo exhibition in New York.

Murillo's painting of Christ, Ecce Home, sold for £2.7m in July. He is considered one of Spain's finest artists but there are only a handful of known portraits created by him, many worth millions.

This painting, of Don Ortiz de Zuniga, was one of two considered to be copies of a lost original. One of the copies hangs in Seville.

It was only when an art scholar visited Penrhyn Castle to examine what was thought to be the other copy that he was able to establish it was the original.

The painting was one of a number of Old Master paintings amassed by Baron Penrhyn of the Pennant family in the 19th Century and was believed to be by Murillo when it was purchased in about 1870, but was later reclassified as a copy.

Once discovered, the painting was taken to New York's Frick Collection to join an exhibition of Murillo's work, which will be transferring to London's National Gallery after it ends in February.

One of the exhibition's curator's, Xavier F Salomon, told the Guardian newspaper: "It was hidden in plain sight. It's not coming out of a location that's unknown. The house was open to the public."