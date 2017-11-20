Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tracy Kearns was found dead in May after being reported missing

A man accused of strangling his partner to death after discovering she was having an affair has been accused of telling "lie after lie" in court.

Builder Anthony Bird, 49, from Kinmel Bay, Conwy, denies murdering 43-year-old Tracy Kearns in May, but admits responsibility for her death.

He agreed he tried to act normally after her death but said he did not know what else to do.

Mr Bird claimed Ms Kearns lunged at him with scissors during a fight.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Ian Unsworth QC told the defendant: "This was not a fight between two people.

"This was an attack by you and the scissors are a figment of your imagination."

It had, he said, been a "desperate attempt" by Mr Bird to explain what had happened.

Mr Bird denied the claim before jurors at Mold Crown Court. He denied that he had "a selective memory" .

Mr Unsworth also accused Mr Bird of trying to act like she was still alive by sending a text message to tell her a puncture on her tyre was fixed the day after she died.

Mr Bird replied "I believe I did, yes" but he said he did not know why.

The case continues.