The crash took place on the B5109 in Trefor, near Bodedern.

Two motorists who were "blinded by the sun" have been sentenced following the death of a cyclist.

Robert Llewellyn, 70, of Rhoscolyn, Anglesey, died on 5 April 2016 after a crash with two vehicles in Trefor.

Tomos Williams, 33, of Llanfwrog and Kevin Woods, 63, of Amlwch both pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Caernarfon Crown Court.

They received one year prison sentences, suspended for one year and 250 hours community service.

The pair were also banned from driving for 16 months each.

Following the case, investigating officer PC Arwyn Jones said both motorists were "blinded by the sun for a significant amount of time".

He urged motorists to slow down if sun impairs their vision, adding: "As cyclists become more prevalent on our roads, drivers need to be more aware of their responsibilities and take extra care."