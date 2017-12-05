Image copyright Google Image caption The ledge (left) used to be a tramway when the area was a slate quarry

A 21-year-old woman killed in a 50ft (15.24m) fall from a cliff "probably slipped", an inquest has heard.

Sarah Brewster was trying to jump into the Blue Lake quarry in Friog, near Fairbourne in Gwynedd for a Facebook video, but landed on a ledge below.

Miss Brewster, a waitress from Penkridge, Staffordshire, went to the old quarry in June with two friends, who felt the jump was unsafe.

Coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones concluded her death was accidental.

Miss Brewster died instantly from a fractured skull after failing to clear the edge of the old tramway.

In his conclusion Mr Pritchard Jones said it was a dangerous place and jumping off the edge was a "very silly thing to do".

He told the hearing at Caernarfon: "The warning is that leaping over an obstacle like this ledge to reach the water is something that is extremely dangerous and any failure would result in death."