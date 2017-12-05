North West Wales

Conwy council four-weekly bin collection plan shelved

Bin men

Conwy council's cabinet has voted to put off introducing a four-weekly bin collection service for the whole county.

Councillors heard concerns that more work needs to be done to help residents struggling with the current three-weekly system.

At present, 10,000 households are on four-weekly black bin collections, introduced as a trial in 2016.

No date was given for when the issue will be discussed again.

