Conwy council four-weekly bin collection plan shelved
- 5 December 2017
- From the section North West Wales
Conwy council's cabinet has voted to put off introducing a four-weekly bin collection service for the whole county.
Councillors heard concerns that more work needs to be done to help residents struggling with the current three-weekly system.
At present, 10,000 households are on four-weekly black bin collections, introduced as a trial in 2016.
No date was given for when the issue will be discussed again.